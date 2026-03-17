E-Paper | March 17, 2026

PHOTOS: Lebanon pummeled by artillery, airstrikes as Israel and Hezbollah continue fighting

Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:05pm
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Smoke rises as an Israeli artillery unit fires towards Lebanon, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border on March 17. — Reuters
Smoke rises as an Israeli artillery unit fires towards Lebanon, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border on March 17. — Reuters
An aeroplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 17. — Reuters
An aeroplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 17. — Reuters
Firefighters work at the site of an Israeli air strike near the airport in Beirut, Lebanon on March 17. — AFP
Firefighters work at the site of an Israeli air strike near the airport in Beirut, Lebanon on March 17. — AFP
Smoke rises on Lebanon’s side of the border with Israel, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel on March 17. — Reuters
Smoke rises on Lebanon’s side of the border with Israel, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel on March 17. — Reuters
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