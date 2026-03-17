PHOTOS: Lebanon pummeled by artillery, airstrikes as Israel and Hezbollah continue fighting Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:05pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Smoke rises as an Israeli artillery unit fires towards Lebanon, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border on March 17. — Reuters An aeroplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 17. — Reuters Firefighters work at the site of an Israeli air strike near the airport in Beirut, Lebanon on March 17. — AFP Smoke rises on Lebanon’s side of the border with Israel, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel on March 17. — Reuters