France will never take part in operations to unblock Hormuz Strait amid hostilities, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says France will never take part in operations to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, and that Paris is carrying on with work to prepare a coalition that can provide freedom of navigation once hostilities end, AFP reports.

“We are not party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context,” Macron has said at the start of a cabinet meeting to discuss the conflicts in the Middle East.

“However, we are convinced that once the situation becomes calmer … we are ready, alongside other nations, to take responsibility for an escort system.”