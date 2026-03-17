Hezbollah denies any members in Kuwait after arrest of 16 alleged affiliates

Hezbollah has denied it had any members in Kuwait after the Gulf country announced the arrest of 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese nationals allegedly affiliated with the group over a “sabotage plot”, AFP reports.

Kuwait’s interior ministry had said in a statement Monday that the group “aimed to destabilise the country’s security and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organisation”.

Hezbollah has said in a statement that it “categorically denies the allegations and accusations issued by the Kuwaiti interior ministry”.

The group has called the allegations “baseless” and added: “There are no Hezbollah cells, members or networks in Kuwait.”