Netanyahu says targeting Larijani gives Iranians chance to overthrow rulers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that targeting Tehran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, was part of efforts to give Iranians a chance to remove their rulers, AFP reports.

“This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani, the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that actually runs Iran,” Netanyahu has claimed in a televised statement.

He added that the overthrow of the clerical authorities by Iranians “will not happen all at once, it will not happen easily. But if we persist in this, we will give them a chance to take their fate into their own hands.”