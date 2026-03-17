Israel’s Elbit Systems sees further growth from Iran war

Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest defence firm, is seeing a new surge in demand due to the US-Israeli war on Iran after reaping strong revenues as a result of the 2023-2025 Gaza conflict, Reuters reports.

Elbit chief executive Bezhalel Machlis said the company was working around the clock to ensure Israel did not run out of ammunition and other military systems, and to supply foreign customers — including Gulf countries.

“The success of Israel in Iran creates a lot of interest and a lot of traction. There is a lot of interest in many countries who are suffering from the same enemy (Iran),” Machlis told Reuters, citing countries including the United Arab Emirates — where Elbit has a subsidiary — and Bahrain.

Machlis said Elbit supplies a host of systems to the Israeli military for use in Iran, such as long-range guided munitions or equipment used in electronic warfare.

“Customers like to see (systems) tested in battle, so we are engaged with international customers, and we anticipate demand,” said chief financial officer Yaacov Kagan.