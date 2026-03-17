Poland will not send its troops to Iran, PM Donald Tusk says

Poland will not send troops to Iran as the conflict does not directly affect its security, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said, adding that the United States and other powers understood Warsaw’s decision, Reuters reports.

Poland’s government “does not plan any expedition to Iran, and this does not raise any doubts on the part of our allies,” Tusk said before a government meeting.

He said this covered Poland’s land, air and naval forces, which are still being built up in the face of the conflict over the border in Ukraine.

Tusk said securing the Baltic Sea remained a central element of Poland’s strategy.

A number of other US allies, including Germany, Spain and Italy, have said they have no immediate plans to send ships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.