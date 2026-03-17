Lebanese army says one soldier killed by Israeli strike

Lebanon’s military has said that an Israeli strike on a car and a motorcycle in southern Lebanon killed one of its soldiers and wounded four others, AFP reports.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said that “as a result of an Israeli hostile raid” in the Nabatiyeh region, a soldier was injured and “died of his wounds” while four others were wounded.

An official from the military told AFP the soldiers had just finished their duty for the day.

While Lebanon’s army has tried to stay out of the conflict, three Lebanese soldiers were killed by Israeli shelling earlier this month during a failed Israeli commando operation in eastern Lebanon.