EU foreign policy chief Kallas floats idea of UN-brokered deal to resolve Strait of Hormuz crisis

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has floated the idea of replicating a UN-brokered deal that gets grain out of Ukraine during wartime to solve the crisis resulting from the Strait of Hormuz paralysis.

“Nobody is ready to put their people in harm’s way in the Strait of Hormuz,” Kallas said. “We have to find … diplomatic ways to keep this open so that we don’t have a … food crisis, fertilisers crisis, energy crisis in the world.”

She said she had spoken to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the idea and the UN was “working on this”.

“Now the question is what also the neighbouring countries could agree to, especially Iran,” she said.