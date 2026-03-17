Albania designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as ‘terrorist organisation’

Albania has designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a “terrorist organisation” and Iran as a state “supporting terrorism” as the Middle East war raged on.

The Balkan nation’s ruling Socialist party used its parliamentary majority to adopt a resolution to designate the ideological arm of the Iranian military despite an opposition boycott.

“The Albanian parliament declares the Islamic Republic of Iran a state that supports terrorism and a state that uses terrorist means in the pursuit of its foreign policy objectives,” the resolution read.

Albania has for years hosted several thousand members of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), an exiled Iranian opposition group considered as “terrorist” by Tehran.