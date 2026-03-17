E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Iranian president calls on Tehran residents to attend funerals of killed sailors

Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 03:59pm
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Iran’s President Pezeshkian has called on Tehran residents to attend the funerals of 84 sailors who were killed when the Iranian Navy’s IRIS Dena was sunk by the US earlier this month, Al Jazeera reports.

In a message carried by the Tasnim news agency, Pezeshkian said Iran’s enemies “should know that in the shadow of the name of each of these high-ranking martyrs, thousands of other brave men will rise”.

Iranian officials have said that the coffins of the sailors will be placed in 34 squares across Tehran for the public to pay their respects.

A Sri Lanka Navy vessel approaches an Iranian vessel during a rescue operation, a day after the crew of a distressed Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena were assisted in waters south of Sri Lanka, off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka March 5, 2026. Sri Lanka Navy/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
A Sri Lanka Navy vessel approaches an Iranian vessel during a rescue operation, a day after the crew of a distressed Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena were assisted in waters south of Sri Lanka, off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka March 5, 2026. Sri Lanka Navy/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
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