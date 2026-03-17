Iranian president calls on Tehran residents to attend funerals of killed sailors

Iran’s President Pezeshkian has called on Tehran residents to attend the funerals of 84 sailors who were killed when the Iranian Navy’s IRIS Dena was sunk by the US earlier this month, Al Jazeera reports.

In a message carried by the Tasnim news agency, Pezeshkian said Iran’s enemies “should know that in the shadow of the name of each of these high-ranking martyrs, thousands of other brave men will rise”.

Iranian officials have said that the coffins of the sailors will be placed in 34 squares across Tehran for the public to pay their respects.