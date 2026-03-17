Larijani’s X account posts handwritten letter on occasion of funerals for navy personnel

A handwritten letter by Iran’s Security Chief Ali Larijani has been shared on his X account amid Israeli claims of assassinating him.

The letter was written in Farsi. The post caption read: “On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy:

“Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic’s Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces.

“I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs,” the letter concluded.