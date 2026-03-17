Iran’s parliament speaker says regional security cannot be imposed from outside

The ⁠US ⁠military presence in the Middle East does not ⁠bring security, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad ⁠Baqer Qalibaf has told state TV according to Al Jazeera.

He pointed out that regional ‌security needs to be established by regional countries.

“The face and order of the Middle East will ⁠change, but not according ⁠to US plans. We, the Islamic countries of ⁠the region, will establish ⁠regional order and ⁠security in the economic and security dimensions,” Qalibaf said, ‌adding that US forces need to leave the ‌region.