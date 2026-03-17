C/A posts $479m surplus

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account position improved significantly during the ongoing fiscal year (FY26) as February posted a surplus of $479 million, bringing some relief to the government that is facing uncertainty over rising oil prices amid the Gulf war.

Millions of Pakistanis working in the Middle East are living in war-like conditions, and any return of workers could affect remittance inflows, which have become the backbone of the economy, particularly for the external account.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday that the current account in the current calendar year has reversed its earlier trend and returned to surplus. In the first two quarters of FY26, the current account had posted significant deficits, compared to a $1.9 billion surplus recorded in FY25.

The current account deficit has long been a major challenge for the economy. The SBP and the government attemp­t­ed to manage the situation by sharply reducing imports, a measure that also constrained economic growth, with GDP expansion barely reaching three per cent in FY25.

During the first quarter of FY26 (July-September), the current account deficit stood at $737 million, followed by a deficit of $458m in the second quarter (October-December). However, the trend appears to have shifted in the third quarter. The current account posted a surplus of $85m in January and $479m in February. If the country manages to record another surplus in March, the third quarter would become the first surplus quarter of the current fiscal year.

Financial experts, however, believe it will be difficult to curb imports further, as they directly influence the current account balance. International oil prices have already risen by nearly 80pc and may climb further if the Gulf war continues for another couple of weeks.

SBP data showed that goods imports during July-February rose by $3.38bn to $41.823bn, compared to $36.433bn in the same period last fiscal year. Exports and imports of services also increased during the period, by $1bn and $1.1bn, respectively.

Market sources said the SBP data did not capture the impact of the conflict, which began on Feb 28. They expect March data to differ significantly from February and to have wider implications for the economy.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026