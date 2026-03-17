Minerals forum postponed

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday postponed the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26), tentatively to Nov 12-13, from the originally scheduled for April 8-9, due to the security situation in the Middle East following the illegal US-Israel attack on Iran.

The announcement was made by Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL), the lead organiser of the forum. “The decision follows careful consideration of evolving regional developments and the international travel environment affecting a number of key markets,” OGDCL said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026