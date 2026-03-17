AJK govt withdraws notification banning mining and land lease

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Monday revoked, with retrospective effect, a notification issued on March 22, 2024, that had imposed a ban on the award, renewal or extension of certain mining leases, permits and contracts in the state.

The ban was lifted in the light of decisions taken at AJK cabinet meeting held on January 28 this year.

According to the March 22, 2024 notification, the then coalition government had barred, without prior government approval, the leasing of state land — including Khalisa Sarkar land — as well as the extension of already leased state land across AJK.

The notification also suspended the award of new mining leases, mining permits and exploration permits, as well as the extension of existing ones, for both high-value and ordinary minerals.

In addition, the auction or award of contracts relating to herbal and medicinal plants — categorised as non-timber forest products — on forest lands had been banned.

Leasing of available state land and property at tourist sites had was also stopped under the March 2024 order.

With the revocation of the notification, the government departments con­­cerned will now be able to app­r­o­­ve such leases, permits and contracts.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026