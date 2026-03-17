Saudi investors weigh mining, refinery ventures

QUETTA: Officials from Balochistan and Saudi Arabia discussed potential investment in the province’s technology, mining and other sectors during a joint online meeting on Monday aimed at strengthening economic cooperation.

The meeting between the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) and the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council focused on establishing public-private ventures in financial technology, business process outsourcing and IT services to promote cross-border innovation.

Abdul-Aziz Alashrafi, vice chairman of the business council, also expressed strong interest in Balochistan’s mining sector, particularly in establishing refinery and value-addition facilities for copper and gold.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026