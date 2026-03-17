Israeli warplanes launch dawn strikes across southern Lebanon

The Israeli air force has launched a series of air strikes across several towns in southern Lebanon, including a raid on the town of Taybe that has coincided with intense artillery shelling, Al Jazeera reports.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), Israeli aircraft also targeted the towns of Majadel and Zibqin before expanding the scope of the attacks to include the Yater and Kafra areas. There were no initial reports of casualties from those attacks.

An Israeli warplane also targeted a residential home in the town of Qana, according to the report.