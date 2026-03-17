E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Iranian army spokesman warns against attack on Kharg Island’s oil facilities

Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 02:12am
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Iranian army spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi has warned against another attack on Iran’s Kharg Island, days after the US said it had struck military facilities on it, Al Jazeera reports.

“US officials and military repeat that they want to attack Kharg Island,” he has said, in a statement quoted by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

He reportedly added: “We warn that if the criminal US commits aggression and attacks Kharg Island, its facilities, and its oil terminal, we will decisively turn all the oil and gas facilities of the country of origin of the aggression into ashes.”

Trump has recently threatened further strikes on Kharg Island, which handles about 90 per cent of Iran’s exports, after hitting military targets there and spurring further retaliation from Tehran.

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