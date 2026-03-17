Recovery of assets ordered from outgoing LB representatives

PESHAWAR: The local government department on Monday directed all the tehsil municipal officers and the director general of the Metropolitan Corporation Peshawar to recover the government assets from the outgoing local bodies’ representatives.

The four-year tenure of those elected in the first phase of local government elections expired on March 15, while the tenure of those elected in the second phase will end on June 20.

Through a notification, the local government department has directed the relevant authorities to retrieve all the assets from the outgoing elected representative without delay, prepare an inventory of the assets recovered, and submit the same to this office at the earliest for onward submission to the competent authority.

Meanwhile, officials said that prior to the completion of the tenure, authorities had directed local government representatives to return official vehicles and other government assets, reports APP.

Sources in the local administration said that arrangements were also being made to conduct an audit of funds utilised by the local governments during their tenure. Following the dissolution of the system, administrative powers related to municipal affairs have temporarily been assigned to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in the respective districts.

Officials indicated that the schedule for the next local government elections was yet to be announced and may face delays due to the prevailing security situation in parts of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026