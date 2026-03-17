16 injured as motorcycle explodes during repair in Hangu

PESHAWAR: Sixteen people were injured after a motorcycle exploded during repair work in Hangu district on Monday, the police said.

They said the incident occurred when welding work was being carried out on a motorcycle. During the process, petrol and the motorcycle’s battery caught fire, causing an explosion.

Police officials stated that several people at the scene suffered burn injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. District police officer Khan Zeb Mohmand said the blast was accidental. He explained that the motorcycle caught fire during repair work, which led to the explosion.

Out of the 16 injured, 14 are reported to be in stable condition, while two seriously injured were transferred to Doaba Rauf Hospital for further treatment.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026