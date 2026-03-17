Applicants in Swabi, Kohat complain about delay in getting cash handouts

People stand in queues in Swabi on Monday for checking their status in KP government Ramazan Package. — Dawn

SWABI/KOHAT: A large number of people on Monday thronged the office of the Swabi deputy commissioner to know about the status of their applications to be able to get the Rs12,500 cash announced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under its Ramazan Support Package.

Sources told Dawn that each MPA had 5,000 applicants for the package under his/her quota, meaning there were a total of 25,000 applicants as the district had five MPAs, all belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

In addition, a quota of about 3,000 people has been given to former Swabi tehsil chairman Attaullah Khan, besides the quota of two MNAs.

When contacted, PTI district president Sohail Yousafzai told Dawn that the total number of applicants for the support package in the district was over 40,000, and the majority of them had received the money.

People throng Swabi DC office to know status of their applications

“The applications of those who have not yet received the financial assistance are being processed, and they will receive the amount soon,” he said.

“Our names were sent to the DC office by PTI local leaders, but I don’t know why I am still unable to get the financial assistance,” said Adil Khan, who stood in a queue, along with his relatives, at the DC office, to check his application’s status.

Some candidates returned frustrated and said that, despite waiting for hours, they were told they would not get the package.

Meanwhile, when the applicants reached the outlets of mobile companies’ franchises, which are tasked with delivering the amount, they were told they would be paid the sum if they purchased a SIM card of their company, which the people said was unlawful.

At another franchise, each applicant was charged Rs200 to get the financial assistance.

The officials overseeing the package claimed an MPA had sent the names of 5,250 people instead of 5,000, so they were forced to leave out the names of 250 people from the registration because only a package of 5,000 people was approved for an MPA.

Meanwhile, in Kohat, applicants complained that franchises were making illegal deductions from their amounts.

Social activists urged the government to make such payments on the pattern of the Benazir Income Support Programme to ease the people’s sufferings.

A retired army official, Rab Nawaz, told Dawn that when he visited a cash withdrawal outlet at the Old Bus Stand, the staff got his thumb impression, but said his claim was fake because the system was not showing his details. However, he claimed that when he, along with other applicants, made a hue and cry, they were ultimately paid the money.

A manager of a franchise told Dawn that they only deducted Rs20 from each applicant.

A number of other applicants said they were asked to go to the office of the deputy commissioner and bring an authorisation letter, despite the fact that they had received a message on their mobile phones for the payment.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026