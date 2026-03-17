Man accused of killing wife

SHANGLA: A young woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in the Tora Chena area of Chawga here the other day, the police said.

According to the FIR lodged with the Chawga police station on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Zakia Bibi, her daughter had been married to Furqan, but she had been complaining about torture by her husband.

The complainant said that her daughter was brutally killed by her husband. She said she had been informed that her daughter had committed suicide, but when she reached the hospital, she came to know that her daughter had been killed by her husband.

The police lodged an FIR against the suspected killer under Section 302 and began searching for him.

Meanwhile, five people were injured when two families clashed in the Machkandai area of Puran on Sunday, the police said.

A Chawga police station official told Dawn that five people from both sides were injured when they stabbed each other with sharp-edged knives. He said the clash erupted over a dispute on water diversion.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026