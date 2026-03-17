E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Arms display, firing in air banned in Karak, Bajaur

Dawn Report Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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LAKKI MARWAT/BAJAUR: The district administrations of Karak and Bajaur on Monday banned the display of weapons, firing in the air, and the use and explosion of firecrackers.

An official said that Karak deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar issued an official order to that effect using his powers vested in him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The ban in Karak would remain in effect for 15 days.

He said that other restrictions included one-wheeling, overspending, riding motorcycles without helmets and swimming and boating in dams.

The official said that restrictions had been imposed with the aim of providing the people with a peaceful environment during the Eid festival and protecting their lives.

He said that violators would be dealt with under the law.

The Bajaur district administration also banned the display of weapons, firing in the air and swimming in dams for one month by enforcing Section 144 of the CrPC.

The restrictions were imposed by deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in light of the recommendations made during a meeting held

earlier, in which the participants agreed to take measures to

prevent any unpleasant incidents during the Eidul Fitr, according to a statement.

The ban was meant to maintain a peaceful and quiet environment in the district around the Eid festival.

The statement noted that one-wheeling, over-speeding, riding motorcycles without helmets, and undisciplined boating crossing the limits of standard weight would also be banned in the Raghagan Dam.

The order would remain effective till April 14.

Those violating the restriction would face action.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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