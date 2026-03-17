E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Tourist facilitation centres to be established in Mansehra

Our Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday decided to establish tourist facilitation centres to provide information about weather and road conditions to the visitors coming here to enjoy the scenic destinations during the Eid holidays.

“We expect a heavy influx of visitors to the tourist resort of Shogran, lower Kaghan and other scenic destinations across the district on Eid. The police and other relevant departments should remain vigilant to provide security and information about weather and road conditions,” Mansehra deputy commissioner Mian Behzad Adil told a meeting.

He said the facilitation centres would be established at tourist destinations to provide an opportunity to visitors to enjoy their recreational trips with peace of mind.

He said the police would remain on alert for the safety of citizens and maintain the smooth flow of traffic during the Eid holidays. “The police personnel would be deployed in and outside mosques during the Eid congregations throughout the district,” Mr Adil said.

He also directed the tehsil municipal officers to immediately launch anti-encroachment drives in their respective jurisdictions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

MAN KILLED: A man was killed, and four others were injured when a loader rickshaw skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the Serghaziabad area of Kolai-Palas on Monday.

“The tri-wheeler caught fire after plunging into the ravine. We rescued all five on board, but one of them succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a nearby health facility,” an official of Rescue 1122 told reporters.

The vehicle carrying passengers was on its way to Shakanabad from Serghaziabad.

According to rescuers, the injured and the deceased were members of the same family and were going for Eid shopping.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body of a young boy, who had drowned after a car had plunged into the Indus River in the Zero Point area of Upper Kohistan.

Mohammad Aftab and his friend had gone missing after their vehicle had fallen into the river. Aftab’s friend had been rescued afterwards.

The police, after lodging the FIR, started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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