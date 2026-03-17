E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Court orders Regional Transport Authority to convene meeting to resolve Bannu traffic mess

Our Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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BANNU: The Peshawar High Court’s Bannu Bench has directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to resolve traffic chaos in Bannu city and submit a compliance report within two months.

It warned that failure to comply with orders would require the relevant official to appear in person and explain non-compliance.

The court was hearing a contempt petition regarding poor transport management in the city.

Petitioner Syed Hamoodur Rehman advocate appeared in person, while assistant advocate general Abdul Wahid Khan Khattak represented the state. Inamullah Khan (AAC) and assistant secretary of RTA Bannu Javed Khan were also present.

According to the petitioner, the increasing traffic congestion and unregulated transport system in Bannu city have created serious difficulties for residents.

He argued that transport terminals currently operating within the city should be shifted outside urban limits and that proper terminals should be constructed on Kohat Road, Dera Ismail Khan Road and Miramshah Road to reduce traffic pressure within the city.

The petitioner said that entry and exit points of the city should be clearly designated and a one-way traffic system introduced to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He suggested strict enforcement of building by-laws, provision of mandatory parking facilities with buildings, installation of traffic signs, construction of footpaths, and other basic measures.

The court later declared that a meeting of all relevant stakeholders, including the petitioner, should be convened to ensure implementation of the court’s directives issued on January 27, 2022, on the petition.

It also ordered the submission of a comprehensive compliance report to it within two months. The court warned that if the orders were not implemented within the stipulated time, the respondent concerned would have to appear before it to explain the failure.

It also directed the assistant advocate general to ensure compliance with the court’s orders.

The hearing was adjourned for a day to be announced later.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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