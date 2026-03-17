RWMC workers end token strike after assurance about service regularisation

RAWALPINDI: The sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) resumed work after observing a token strike till 12 noon on the assurance that their services would be regularised after Eidul Fitr.

The workers stopped work on Monday morning and launched a ‘Leave broom strike’, to press the management to accept their demands, including the regularisation of services of the daily-wage workers.

Municipal Labour Union President Raja Haroonul Rashid told Dawn that the union had given the administration a 15-day deadline to regularise the services of the workers.

He said that the deadline passed on Monday and the workers went on a strike in all the union councils.

He said that the union had been running a peaceful movement for the last four years seeking permanent status for the daily wagers.

The administration was repeatedly informed in writing and verbally about the matter.

On February 25, he said, the RWMC held a meeting but ignored the issue after which the union decided to go for a strike.

“Although the permanent status of these employees will not put any additional burden on the government, RWMC has been ignoring this issue,” he said.

“After assurance from the managing director of RWMC, the union deferred the strike till March 26. The workers resumed work as cleanliness for Ramazan 27 night had to be done,” he said.

Meanwhile, the RWMC completed the cleanliness work on the night of Ramazan 27 in the entire city.

In this regard, special cleaning, washing and lime spraying were carried out in mosques, their adjacent areas and graveyards throughout the Rawalpindi division, while additional staff and machinery were deployed to make all areas zero-waste.

Along with cleaning the mosques and their surroundings, the company staff washed containers, cleaned drains and disposed of garbage so that worshipers and citizens could have a clean environment during prayers.

Similarly, a special cleaning operation was carried out in the graveyards across the city, cleaning weeds, transferring garbage and spraying lime.

An awareness campaign is also underway by the company. In this regard, announcements were made through megaphones in every city, while kiosk desks were set up in bus stands, streets and markets to make citizens aware of cleanliness and throwing garbage at designated places.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar said the company’s staff was working day and night to make the city zero waste.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the company in maintaining cleanliness and throw garbage only at designated places.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026