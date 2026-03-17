E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Man killed, mother injured in armed attack

A Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: In a broad daylight, a man was gunned down while his mother sustained serious bullet injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near Sabirabad locality in Hassanabdal on Monday.

According to police sources, the victims were riding a motorcycle when the armed attackers intercepted them near the railway station. As a result, the man died on the spot while his mother received two bullet injuries and was critically injured. She was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Hassanabdal where her condition was reported to be critical.

Hospital sources said the deceased was identified as Mansoor Zaman, and the injured as his mother, Shakeela Bibi. Officials said according to preliminary findings, the incident was the outcome of an old enmity. Faheem, Naeem and Niamat have been nominated in the first investigation report (FIR) of the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe