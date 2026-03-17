Man killed, mother injured in armed attack

TAXILA: In a broad daylight, a man was gunned down while his mother sustained serious bullet injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near Sabirabad locality in Hassanabdal on Monday.

According to police sources, the victims were riding a motorcycle when the armed attackers intercepted them near the railway station. As a result, the man died on the spot while his mother received two bullet injuries and was critically injured. She was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Hassanabdal where her condition was reported to be critical.

Hospital sources said the deceased was identified as Mansoor Zaman, and the injured as his mother, Shakeela Bibi. Officials said according to preliminary findings, the incident was the outcome of an old enmity. Faheem, Naeem and Niamat have been nominated in the first investigation report (FIR) of the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026