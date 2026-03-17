Pindi admin orders uninterrupted work on development projects during Eid holidays

RAWALPINDI: The divisional administration on Monday directed civic bodies to ensure that the pace of work on development projects is not affected even during the Eid holidays.

For this purpose, the relevant institutions were asked to arrange alternative duties for their staff so that work continues despite the holidays.

Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak stated this during a meeting at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office, where a detailed review of ongoing development projects, traffic management and anti-encroachment issues in the city was conducted. The meeting was attended by heads and officers of all relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner directed that, in view of the increase in the movement of citizens and visitors near Eid, special squads of traffic police should be deployed at construction sites to maintain traffic flow so that citizens do not face any problems.

Mr Khattak directed that regular updates on the progress of ongoing development projects in the city should be shared, and video footage of the work in progress should also be provided on a daily basis to monitor the pace and quality of work so that the projects can be completed on time.

He reiterated that the pace of work on development projects should not be affected even during the Eid holidays. For this purpose, the concerned institutions should arrange alternative duties for their staff so that work continues despite the holidays.

He also directed officials to take effective action against encroachments in the Marir Hassan area, saying that the removal of encroachments would improve traffic flow and provide convenience to citizens. He instructed the concerned institutions to continue the anti-encroachment campaign in a coordinated manner and not allow any illegal occupation of government land and roads.

The meeting also considered various suggestions and measures regarding the timely completion of ongoing development projects in the city, improvement in traffic management and further enhancement of civic amenities.

The commissioner directed all institutions to complete the projects within the stipulated time through mutual communication and effective coordination and not to compromise on the quality of work.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026