E-Paper | March 17, 2026

90pc repair work on CRBC breach in Dera completed, Kundi told

APP Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has appreciated the prompt response and professional efforts of the teams of Wapda working on the rehabilitation of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) breach in his home district of Dera Ismail Khan.

He stated this during a briefing on Monday regarding the ongoing rehabilitation work at the breach site of CRBC near Mochianwala in Paharpur tehsil on Monday.

During the briefing, General Manager North Wapda, Mujahid Tanveer, informed the Governor that the canal had developed a breach at RD 148+500 on March 4, causing damage to a portion of around 150 feet.

He said the breach was likely caused by the formation of porcupine burrows on the canal bank, adding that although no loss of life was reported, water entered some nearby houses and damaged a few crops in surrounding areas.

The governor was informed that immediate steps were taken after the incident to control the water flow, including reducing discharge from the regulator at Chashma Barrage and operating escapes at Bilot and Pusha to manage the situation.

The briefing further stated that dewatering of the site was completed on March 6, and rehabilitation work resumed after security clearance from the district administration. Heavy machinery, including dumpers, loaders, bulldozers, excavators, rollers and tractors, has been deployed to expedite restoration work at the site.

It was also shared that earth filling, spreading, watering, and compaction work at the breached portion was progressing rapidly, while field density tests were conducted to ensure proper compaction and stability of the fill material.

As of the morning of March 16, around 90 per cent of the physical progress has been achieved, and the earthwork is expected to be completed soon. After completion of the earthwork, a geo-membrane will be installed on the slope of the newly-filled material on March 17 (today).

The briefing added that the canal is expected to become operational again by March 18, restoring irrigation supply to the command areas dependent on the canal.

Governor Kundi commended the engineers and field staff for ensuring swift restoration work despite operational and security challenges, and expressed hope that the canal would be fully functional soon to facilitate irrigation for farmers in the area.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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