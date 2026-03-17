Zardari congratulates Kazakhstan on successful referendum

ISLAMABAD:President Asif Ali Zardarihas congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the constitutional referendum.

In his congratulatory remarks, President Zardari extended all best wishes to Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Tokayev, and the people for the successful and smooth process of the referendum.

He said the strong participation of people and the broad support expressed for the referendum reflected the confidence of the citizens of Kazakhstan in the continued progress and development of their country.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both countries.

He also emphasised that Pakistan greatly values its close and brotherly relations with Kazakhstan, which are rooted in mutual respect, shared aspirations for peace and development and a tradition of constructive cooperation.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026