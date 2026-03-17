E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Two wanted suspects killed in ‘police shootout’ in Attock

A Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
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TAXILA: Two suspects allegedly involved in a number of murder, robbery and extortion cases in Lahore were killed during a police shootout with the Crime Control Department Punjab (CCD) in Attock, officials said on Monday.

The police spokesperson claimed that the suspects were killed by their own accomplices during an exchange of fire. Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot. A case was registered on behalf of the state.

According to police sources, the deceased suspects were identified as Mohammad Muzammil and Shahzaib, both natives of Sheikhupura.

Officials said they were “hardened criminals” and were wanted in multiple heinous crimes, including murder, robbery and extortion.

The officials said both suspects had earlier been arrested in connection with a murder case in Lahore but escaped from police custody during a recovery operation at the CCD-I Police Station Lahore.

However, during an operation by the CCD Attock team to track down and identify the fugitives, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police party. In the ensuing shootout, both suspects were killed.

Later, the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Officials said the suspects were also wanted in the murder case in Lahore. A search operation has been launched to arrest their accomplices, while further investigation is underway, the police said.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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