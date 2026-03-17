E-Paper | March 17, 2026

PIMA condemns attacks on health facilities in Iran, Lebanon

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has condemned the ongoing attacks on health systems and health workers in Iran and Lebanon.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), since February 28, as many as 43 attacks on health facilities have taken place, resulting in 24 health workers losing their lives.

“These attacks have deprived millions of people in the affected areas of access to basic healthcare services,” PIMA President Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui said in a statement.

He emphasised that healthcare providers and facilities were entitled to full protection under international humanitarian law.

“Targeting health facilities and workers not only endangers human lives but also severely undermines the health system. The ongoing conflict has displaced approximately 800,000 people.

“Limited access to clean water, sanitation and basic health services has increased the risk of respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and other communicable illnesses,” Prof Siddiqui said, adding that additionally, environmental hazards such as petroleum fires and smoke are negatively affecting the health of local communities.

PIMA has urged that health facilities, patients, and health workers must be fully protected and that humanitarian aid must not be obstructed, so that affected populations can receive timely and effective medical assistance.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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