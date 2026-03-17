‘Attacking Iran avoided World War III,’ Trump claims

Speaking at the White House’s Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has claimed if he didn’t “decimate” Iran’s nuclear programme, “they would have had a nuclear weapon within one month after that bombing took place, and they would have used it on first Israel and then the Middle East,” Al Jazeera reports.

“A nuclear war that would have evolved into World War III, and more important, this is a war that there would have been nothing left,” Trump has said adding, “We’ve done a great thing.”

The US president has said Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, reiterating that Tehran has “no navy … no air force … no anti-aircraft weapons … no leadership”.

“My biggest problem is I have no idea who we’re talking to because nobody ever heard of any of these people, they’re all dead,” he has said, referring to Washington and Tehran speaking to each other amid the conflict.

“We did a job for the world, not a job for us, for the whole world,” he has emphasised.