Tributes paid to former bureaucrat Mufti Jamiluddin

ISLAMABAD: The Forum of Information Group Secretaries has expressed profound grief over the passing of Mufti Jamiluddin Ahmad, a distinguished former officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, whose contributions to public service, diplomacy, journalism, and academia left a lasting impact on Pakistan’s media landscape.

A member of the first batch of directly recruited officers in the Information Service, he served the country with integrity and dedication.

During his career, he held several important positions, including press secretary to the late prime minister Mohammad Khan Junejo, press counselor at Pakistan’s embassy in Germany, press minister at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, director general of the External Publicity Wing, and managing director of the Associated Press of Pakistan.

After retirement, he continued to contribute through academia as professor and head of the Department of Mass Communication at National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad, where he mentored and guided future media professionals. He also remained active in journalism, writing for leading English-language newspapers such as Dawn and The News International.

Remembered for his wisdom, humility and mentorship, Mufti Jamiluddin Ahmad inspired generations of colleagues and students alike. His passing is a great loss to the information service and the media community.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026