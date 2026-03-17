E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Tributes paid to former bureaucrat Mufti Jamiluddin

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Forum of Information Group Secretaries has expressed profound grief over the passing of Mufti Jamiluddin Ahmad, a distinguished former officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, whose contributions to public service, diplomacy, journalism, and academia left a lasting impact on Pakistan’s media landscape.

A member of the first batch of directly recruited officers in the Information Service, he served the country with integrity and dedication.

During his career, he held several important positions, including press secretary to the late prime minister Mohammad Khan Junejo, press counselor at Pakistan’s embassy in Germany, press minister at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, director general of the External Publicity Wing, and managing director of the Associated Press of Pakistan.

After retirement, he continued to contribute through academia as professor and head of the Department of Mass Communication at National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad, where he mentored and guided future media professionals. He also remained active in journalism, writing for leading English-language newspapers such as Dawn and The News International.

Remembered for his wisdom, humility and mentorship, Mufti Jamiluddin Ahmad inspired generations of colleagues and students alike. His passing is a great loss to the information service and the media community.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe