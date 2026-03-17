Robbers escape police chase in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN: A gang of armed men reportedly involved in robberies worth over Rs190 million in the DHA area of Lahore during the last 24 hours managed to escape from a police picket in Jhelum area on Monday.

Police authorities from Lahore, including the DIG Operations, along with Jhelum police, were engaged in a manhunt in Dina and Mangla areas of Jhelum district.

According to police sources, a gang of four robbers had looted several houses in DHA Lahore during the last 24 hours. A high-level police surveillance team had been chasing the suspects, who were first tracked in Mandi Bahauddin and were reportedly entering Jhelum district via GT Road.

Police sources said the district police had been given a prior alert by the provincial police to arrange effective picketing.

They said a picket on GT Road in front of Dina Police Station had been put on alert to nab the high-value targets of the Lahore police on Monday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 11:25am, a car carrying the suspects reached near Dina Police Station. In a sudden manoeuvre, the car sped into a petrol pump and, after taking a turn, rushed back towards Lahore while driving on the wrong side of the road.

The police party later tried to chase the suspects, but they managed to escape after abandoning their car on the roadside and disappearing into the residential areas of Dina.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026