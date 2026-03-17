E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Traffic warden suspended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
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RAWALPINDI: A traffic warden was suspended and departmental inquiry initiated into the incident in which a motorcycle rider was illegally challaned and misbehaved with in Kallar Syedan area.

A spokesman for the city traffic police said after a video of a citizen being given an illegal challan and mistreated by a traffic warden was posted on social media, CTO Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam took immediate notice and ordered an inquiry into the incident after suspending the traffic warden. The incident happened in the Kallar Syedan sector due to a challan issued to a motorcycle rider who was without a helmet, the spokesperson said, addng that after receiving the challan, the citizen posted a video on social media.

Departmental action will be taken if found guilty after the inquiry report, the CTO said, adding that law enforcement is essential, misbehaviour or violence is unacceptable.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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