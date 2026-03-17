Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

MIAMI: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury, organisers said on Sunday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round at Indian Wells this week, but the six-time Miami champion opted out of the second leg of the “Sunshine Double” — where he fell to Jakub Mensik in last year’s final.

Indian Wells marked 38-year-old Djokovic’s first tournament since he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.

He played with a compression sleeve on his right arm, telling Tennis Channel he was dealing with a for­earm injury that was intermittently affecting his serve.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026