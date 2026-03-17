E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Stumbling Lyon miss chance to retake third in Ligue 1

AFP Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais’ bid for automatic Champions League qualification suffered another blow in a 0-0 draw at 10-man Le Havre on Sunday as they failed to retake third place in Ligue 1 from Olympique de Marseille.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have gone four league games without a win to slip from the fringes of the title race to fourth, two points behind Marseille.

Just two weeks ago Lyon were set to move eight points clear of Marseille when leading their top-three rivals before a late collapse saw them slide to a 3-2 loss.

Le Havre were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes into the second half when Stephan Zagadou was sent off.

But Lyon mustered just one shot on target in a tame second-half display and are now only three points points clear of fifth-placed Lille, with AS Monaco and Rennes one point further back.

Later on Sunday, Lille climbed to fifth with a 2-1 victory at Rennes, with goals in either half from Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Hakon Haraldsson.

Elsewhere, Gary O’Neil’s Strasbourg fell six points off the European places after a goalless stalemate with Paris FC.

Toulouse ended a six-match winless run in the league as Mario Sauer scored a dramatic 99th-minute winner in a 4-3 victory at bottom club Metz.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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