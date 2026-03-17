PCB complains to match referee over Bangladesh’s late review

DHAKA: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed an official complaint with ICC match referee Neeyamur Rashid regarding an umpiring incident during the third One-day International between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to the details, the PCB raised its concerns after Bangladesh were permitted to take a review on the penultimate ball of the thrilling match.

The incident occurred when Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain bowled a delivery to Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was batting on 37, which was adjudged wide by the on-field umpire as Pakistan needed 12 runs to win off two balls with one wicket left. The Bangladesh team, believing that Shaheen’s bat had touched the ball, opted for a review but they made the call quite late, as the Pakistan captain clearly looked upset at the development.

The review proved that Shaheen had brushed the lower part of the bat which made the equation as 12 needed off the final ball. He was stumped off the final ball of the innings as Bangladesh recorded an 11-run victory to win the series 2-1.

PCB’s complaint specifically addresses the process by which the review was granted, seeking clarification and potential rectification from the match officials.

The complaint centres on the timing and allowance of the review, which they believe was not in accordance with the rules.

After the match, the PCB approached Rashid to formally register its protest over the decision-making process that allowed Bangladesh to utilise the review at such a critical juncture.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026