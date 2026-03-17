E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Gill eyes victory in 2027 World Cup

Reuters Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEW DELHI: India’s One-day Interna­tional captain Shubman Gill said winning next year’s World Cup is the ultimate goal for his team, especially after they fell at the final hurdle in the 2023 edition on home soil.

India’s unbeaten campaign in that home World Cup ended in defeat by Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

India have since won back-to-back T20 World Cups but Gill has set his sights on 50-overs cricket’s biggest prize when the tournament takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November next year.

“We felt like we were so close last time,” Gill said during the Indian cricket board’s awards ceremony on Sunday night.

“To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us.

“Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal. So obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind.”

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Ya­d­av said their 20-overs World Cup triumph in 2024 had sparked a run of success for the country’s cricketers, with the men winning the Champions Trophy and the women lifting a first ODI World Cup title last year.

“That one step was important, that taste was important for everyone to understand what it takes to win an ICC trophy,” Suryakumar said.

“Now, there is no looking back. If this wonderful thing has started, let’s try and collect as many [trophies] as possible.”

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe