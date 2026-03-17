E-Paper | March 17, 2026

PSL 11 online tickets go on sale today

Agencies Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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LAHORE: The tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 will go on sale from Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

The tickets will be available to fans online from 12pm at pcb.tcs.com.pk, said the PCB announcement.

Moreover, the sale of physical tickets at TCS Express Centres will commence from March 24.

The E-Ticket option will be partially available for Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, the PCB added.

The 11th edition of the PSL — featuring for the first time eight team — starting on March 26 will feature 44 matches with eight teams taking part in the marquee event.

For the first time since the PSL inception in 2016, six venues across the country — Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), Imran Khan Cricket Stadium (Peshawar), Multan Cricket Stadium (Multan), Iqbal Stadium (Faisalabad), National Bank Stadium (Karachi) and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi) — will host the PSL matches.

The final of the event will be played on May 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

To encourage fans to come in large numbers, general tickets in Lahore and Karachi will be available from Rs250, while fans can purchase general stand tickets for Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium from Rs300. General tickets in Multan and Rawalpindi will be available from Rs400.

According to the PCB, an enclosure of the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium has been dedicated to families for the PSL fixture scheduled for March 28, between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Fans can purchase tickets for the VIP Family Zone for Rs2,000.

Premium tickets for the afternoon match in Peshawar will be available at Rs1,500, while fans can watch the action from the VIP enclosure at Rs3,000. The VVIP Gallery will also be available to fans at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium from Rs6,000.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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