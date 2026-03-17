E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Iran still to play in World Cup, says Asian football body

AFP Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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KUALA LUMPUR: The Iranian men’s football team is still planning to play in the upcoming World Cup in North America, Asian football officials said on Monday, despite a warning that they may be at risk.

US President Donald Trump warned the team on Thursday that their “life and safety” could be at risk, should they attend this summer’s football extravaganza, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Feb 28, has thrown into doubt Iran’s participation.

“As far as we know, Iran is playing,” said Windsor Paul John, the Asian Football Confederation’s general secretary.

“We are monitoring whether they are playing or not, but at the moment they are. There is no official information that they are not playing,” he told a press conference at the AFC’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Windsor stressed that the AFC wanted Iran, a “top team”, to play in the global showpiece.

“So we hope that they will solve their issues... and be able to participate in the World Cup,” he said.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social Platform said the Iranian team was welcome, “but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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