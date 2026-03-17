Two arrested for theft at MoFA officials’ residence

GUJRAT: Police detained two suspects in connection with the Rs4 million theft case at the residence of two officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

A two-member team of officers of the ministry also visited Gujrat in connection with the investigation into the case.

Sources said the Civil Lines police had arrested two suspects in connection but did not reveal their identity.

Police took help from the footage of CCTV cameras in the street near the residence of both MoFA officials and found some solid clues about the suspects.

Meanwhile, the MoFA team visited the district police office and held a meeting with the senior police officials regarding the investigation. It also went to MoFA office and saw the conditions.

Aamir Shaukat, an assistant protocol official, had lodged a case with police on March 12, saying thieves had stolen Rs4m cash from the residence he was sharing with his colleague Irfan.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught two officials while receiving bribes.

The arrested officials include a focal person of the highways department as well as a patwari of the land revenue department.A spokesman for Gujranwala ACE said a team caught the highways department official, Arif Hussain Lodhi, receiving a bribe from a citizen and recovered the bribed amount.

Similarly, the ACE team also arrested a patwari, Abid Hussain, while receiving the cash for the mutation of a property.

A judicial magistrate was also accompanying the ACE team during both the raids.

ROBBERY: Two unidentified robbers looted cash and valuables worth around Rs3.6m from the house of a local businessman in Sultanabad, Hariyewala, in the precincts of Saddar Gujrat police.

Dildar Hussain lodged a complaint with the police, saying that he was present at his house late at night when two robbers barged into his house and took him hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers started searching the house and took away Rs1.95m cash, gold ornaments worth Rs1.5m and his motorbike worth Rs200,000.

Police have registered a case.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026