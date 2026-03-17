US says at least 200 troops wounded in war with Iran

About 200 US troops have been injured during the war on Iran, including 10 “seriously wounded”, Al Jazeera reports, citing US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins.

He said 180 service members have already returned to duty. Injuries include burns, traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Military officials say many of the attacks involved “one-way” Iranian drones. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine said last week that such drones were responsible for most casualties.