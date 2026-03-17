E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Four held for swindling BISP beneficiaries

Our Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
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BAHAWALNAGAR: McLeod Ganj police arrested four people, including two device operators, for illegally deducting money from the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and ration card holders.

According to three FIRs registered with the McLeod Ganj police on the complaint of Mudassar Nawaz, a patwari of revenue department on Monday, the suspects embezzled money by obtaining thumbprints of women beneficiaries on pretext of making payments.

Two device operators, Asad Baloch and Amir Hamza, from village Ahmedpur, McLeod Ganj, not only deducted Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 per cardholder while making payments for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and ration cards through their devices but were also involved in embezzling their relief money by obtaining thumbprints.

It went on to say that Muhammad Aamir and Aqeelur Rehman of the same village were found involved in illegal deductions from cardholders using a device belonging to one Tayyab.

The McLeod Ganj police registered a case against five suspects and arrested four of them.

According to the revenue sources, device operators had been openly making illegal deductions from the BISP beneficiaries at more than 100 distribution centres across the district for a long time. However, despite all the public complaints and protests, the authorities, instead of canceling the registration of these device operators, just filed a simple complaint against such device operators when the matter went viral on social media.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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