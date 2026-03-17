PbBC suspends Sahiwal tax bar election results

SAHIWAL: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) suspended the results of the Sahiwal Tax Bar Association elections and summoned Election Commissioner Muhammad Nazir Chughtai to appear with all records on March 28.

Reports said the elections were held on March 7, 2026 and final results were notified by Muhammad Nazir Chughtai under Rule 11 of the Election Rules 1996. It is said one of the members of the Punjab Bar Council, Chaudhry Owais Jutt, challenged the elections results, alleging serious irregularities, manipulation of membership, and disregard for the Punjab Bar Council’s rules.

It is in this back ground that the Punjab Bar Council’s executive committee suspended the notification of the Sahiwal Tax Bar Association’s election results until further orders and summoned the parties on March 28.

Under final results Muhammad Ahsan, Usman Arif, Muhammad Ahmed, Shabbir Chugtai, and Rizwan Jabbar was elected as president, vice president, general secretary, finance secretary and information secretary, respectively while Moeenuddin and Ajmal Shabir were elected as executive members.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead by three assailants over an old rivalry near Nawaz Sharif Park in Faisal Colony, Chichawatni City on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Imran Ali Nasir. According to police, the suspects include Hamza, his uncle Abuzar, and two unidentified accomplices.

Reports said Hamza, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad, Faisalabad, is the son of Muhammad Umar, who was murdered on Nov 3, 2020. At that time, a murder case was registered against Imran Ali Nasir. Imran faced trial for nearly 15 years but was ultimately acquitted by the Lahore High Court in September 2025.

Hamza reportedly could not accept the acquittal and, seeking revenge for his father’s killing, allegedly shot dead Imran while he was earning his livelihood by selling sugarcane cuts at a pushcart.

Chichawatni City Police have registered a case.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026