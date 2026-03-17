E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Three traffickers held, drugs cache recovered

Our Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:29am
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BAHAWALPUR: Burewal Saddar police in Vehari district claimed to have busted an inter-district drug smugglers’ gang and arrested its three members after recovering narcotics worth lakhs of rupees from their possession today.

According to police, a team led by Burewala Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rana Imran Tipu, on a tip-off, arrested three suspected drug smugglers, identified as Talib Hussain Kharal of Haveli lakha, Abdul Hamid Dogar of Ihata Shahnawaz and Hayat Ghaffari of Afaqa Khan Chowk.

The police say that the suspects were arrested after a drug consignment comprising 7,200 gram charas and 2,400 gram opium from their car, which they were to supply to their customers in different areas.

The police also impounded the car being used by the suspects and after registration of cases against them started investigation.

The police officials claimed more disclosures were expected regarding the other members of the drug traffickers’ gang.

WOMEN’S GANG BUSTED: Burewala Model Town police claimed to have arrested a member of a women swindlers gang allegedly involved in theft of mobile phones, purses and cash of female shoppers in Raisham Bazaar.

According to the police, the arrested suspect, identified as Nasim Yousaf, a resident of Basti Kumhar, Arifwala, who, along with her accomplices, targeted the women shoppers in different crowded bazaars and deprived them of their cash and mobile phones.

The police claimed that the suspect was involved in at least four theft cases and raids are being conducted for the arrest of her two accomplices.

DPO Tasawar Iqbal said that the strict security measures taken by police resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, Vehari police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender, Waseem, who is wanted in murder and attempt-to-murder cases by Pakpattan district police.

CONVICTION: Lodhran Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ahsan Mehboob Bokhari on Monday sentenced a drug peddler to nine-year rigorous imprisonment, along with Rs80,000 fine.

The convict, Alamgir Kanjoo, was arrested by Jallah Arain police on May 13, 2025 after recovery of 1,120 gram charas.

The judge also ordered that in case of default on payment of the fine amount, the convict will have to serve an additional four-month term.

FUNDS RELEASED: The Punjab government has released a sum of over Rs6 billion for a mega sewerage project in Lodhran, says Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ashraf.

In an official handout, the DC says the laying of underground sewerage was a longstanding demand of the residents of Lodhran city, which was earlier without a proper sewerage system, causing a great deal of inconvenience, particularly during the rainy season.

He said that the Punjab chief minister had especially approved the amount to resolve the issue. He said the work on the project will be initiated in due course of time.

FINES IMPOSED: The officials of Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Bahawalpur, during a crackdown imposed a total fine of Rs300,000 on private transport owners for overcharging the passengers ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The officials imposed the fines during raids on bus and van stands in the city.

They say that such raids would continue till Eid so that the people traveling to their homes to celebrate Eid could be saved from overcharging by private transport owners.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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