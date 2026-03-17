‘Moral bankruptcy and ignorance about the law of armed conflict’: Iran’s Araghchi takes aim at US war secretary

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “review the Hague Convention and Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, unless he aspires to join [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu as [a] war criminal”.

Tehran’s top diplomat adds that Hegseth conveys “moral bankruptcy and ignorance about [the] law of armed conflict” and does not project strength by declaring “no quarter” — a reference to remarks made by the secretary during a press conference last week.