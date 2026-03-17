US violated international law by failing to protect civilians, Amnesty finds

In a new investigation, Amnesty International has found that the US military has failed to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians amid military operations in Iran.

It also finds that the US is responsible for the strike on a girls’ school in Minab, which killed 168 people.

“Evidence gathered by the organisation indicates that the school building was directly struck, alongside 12 other structures in an adjacent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps compound, with guided weapons,” Amnesty has said in a press release.

“This points to a failure by US forces to take feasible precautions to avoid civilian harm in carrying out the attack, which is a serious breach of international humanitarian law.”

Amnesty adds that US authorities must ensure that their announced investigation into the strike is impartial, independent and transparent. Furthermore, the body has said that investigations into the strike must consider intelligence gathering and assessments, targeting decisions and precautions taken, and how artificial intelligence may have been employed.

It has also said that the results of the investigation must be made public.