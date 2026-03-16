E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Iran’s Pezeshkian speaks to France’s Macron, says peace cannot happen while ‘disregarding’ US-Israeli attacks

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 11:16pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has spoken to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, noting that Iran did not start the war and that “defending against invasion is a natural right, in which we are good at”.

“Using the American bases against Iran in the region, with the purpose of disturbing our relations with our neighbours, should be stopped,” Pezeshkian has said, describing his discussion in a thread on X.

“Peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved while disregarding the Zionist-American invasion in our country. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not surrender to bullies,” he added.

Pezeshkian added that Tehran expects the global community to condemn the US-Israeli offensive and “convince invaders to respect international laws”.

“Commencing a war in order to conquest, based on false information, is a medieval act in [the] 21st century,” he has said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe